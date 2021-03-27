#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three people abscond from mandatory quarantine at Dublin hotel

One person has been located by gardaí, and searches are ongoing for two others.

By Christina Finn Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5393769
Mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving from 33 countries has been underway for 36 hours.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THREE PEOPLE HAVE absconded from a mandatory hotel quarantine facility at Dublin Airport. 

One person has been located by gardaí, and searches are ongoing for two others.

A statement from the gardaí confirmed that it is liaising with health authorities and the State Liaison Officer at a designated mandatory quarantine facility this afternoon, in accordance with current protocols.

All passengers arriving into Ireland since yesterday from designated States are now required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility, and to pre-pay for their stay which is to last 12 days.

There are currently 33 countries on the government’s list of ‘high-risk’ Category 2 countries.

Gardaí stated that the Department of Health is the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, adding that the gardaí would not be commenting further at this time.

A statement from the Department of Health said it is a criminal offence if you do not fulfill the legal requirement to present for mandatory hotel quarantine, and also if you resist being brought to quarantine or if you leave a designated facility without authorisation.

“A person found guilty of these or other relevant offences is liable for a fine of up to €2,000, imprisonment for 1 month, or both.

“An Garda Síochána will investigate any suspected offences and enforce these laws,” it said.

The day-to-day operations of mandatory quarantine is dealt with by the Defence Forces. 

Speaking earlier this week, the deputy secretary general of the Department of Justice Oonagh Buckley said it if a person leaves the hotel early gardaí will be contacted.

While the matter may be in the hands of the courts, it would be the intention that the persons be returned to the hotel to complete their stay in mandatory quarantine, she said.

Read next:

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie