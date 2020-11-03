'Repulsive terror attack': Manhunt underway after three people killed in Vienna

Following gunfire on people enjoying a last evening out before lockdown, police patrol at the scene in Vienna Source: Ronald Zak via PA Images

A HUGE MANHUNT is underway after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least three people and wounding several more in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terror attack”.

One of the suspected killers, identified as an Islamic State group sympathiser, was shot dead by police who said they were searching for at least one more assailant still at large.

The attacks, which took place in six locations including near a synagogue in the centre of the city, were carried out by “several suspects armed with rifles”, police said last night.

The attacks started at around 8pm (7pm Irish time) when the first gunshots were heard in the city’s centrally located first district.

The shooting began just hours before Austria was to re-impose a coronavirus lockdown, with people out in bars and restaurants enjoying a final night of relative freedom.

The death toll has risen today to three people, two men and a woman, according to police.

Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig earlier said that 15 people had been taken to hospital, seven of them seriously wounded.

A police officer had also been hurt during the attacks.

‘Radicalised’

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told a press conference today that the dead attacker was “a radicalised person who felt close to IS”.

“All the signs make it clear it’s a radicalised person and a person who feels closely connected to IS.”

Police had used explosives to blast their way into the apartment of the dead man who had been “heavily armed”, the minister added.

He had earlier noted: “According to what we currently know, there is at least one attacker who is still on the run.”

It was unclear how many assailants were involved in the assault.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer speaks at a press conference in Vienna Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Speaking to ORF, Austrian leader Kurz said the attackers were “were very well equipped with automatic weapons” and had “prepared professionally”.

He had tweeted: “Our police will act decisively against the perpetrators of this repulsive terror attack.

We will never be intimidated by terrorism and we will fight this attack with all means.

Kurz said that while police were concentrating on the anti-terror operation, the army would take over the security of major buildings in Vienna.

Nehammer urged Vienna residents to remain in their homes and keep away from all public places or public transport. He said that children would not be expected to go to school today.

Sirens and helicopters could be heard in the city centre as emergency services responded to the attack.

The location of the initial shooting was close to a major synagogue.

The president of Vienna’s Jewish community Oskar Deutsch said that shots had been fired “in the immediate vicinity” of the Stadttempel synagogue.

He added that it is currently unknown whether the temple – closed at the time – had been the target of an attack.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Police at the scene in Vienna today Source: Ronald Zak/PA Images

‘Cowardly act’

Austria had until now been spared the sort of major attacks that have hit other European countries.

President Emmanuel Macron of France, which has seen two serious attacks recently, tweeted that “we French share the shock and sorrow of the Austrian people”.

“After France, it’s a friendly nation that has been attacked,” he added, referring to the killing on Thursday of three people by an attacker in the southern city of Nice after the beheading of a schoolteacher by a suspected Islamist outside Paris on 16 October.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has this morning condemned the shootings, saying “Islamist terror is our common enemy”.

“The fight against these assassins and those who instigate them is our common struggle,” Merkel’s spokesperson tweeted, adding: “solidarity” with Austria.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that he was “deeply shocked” by the night’s events and that the “UK’s thoughts are with the people of Austria – we stand united with you against terror”.

EU Council chief Charles Michel tweeted that the bloc “strongly condemns this cowardly act”, with European and global leaders also voicing support for Austria.

Czech police said they were conducting random checks on the border with Austria.

Includes reporting by © – AFP, 2020