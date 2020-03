THE SEARCH FOR a man missing since May 2018 has been stood down after a body was found in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí today confirmed that the search for Mark Smyth has ended following the discovery of human remains in Dundalk on 24 February.

Foul play is not suspected at this stage.

Smyth was reportedly last seen in Ardee in Co Louth and was reported missing in July 2019, when he was 34 years old.