Dublin: 15°C Thursday 10 November 2022
Complaint made against Marc MacSharry over 'verbal attack' on Leas Cheann Comhairle

MacSharry accused Catherine Connolly of ‘discrimination’ by consistently putting him at the bottom of the speaking order.

17 minutes ago 1,447 Views 5 Comments
File photo of Marc MacSharry
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INDEPENDENT TD MARC MacSharry has become the subject of a complaint after he accosted Leas-Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly in the Dáil chamber yesterday.

Thomas Pringle, also an Independent TD, has written to the Dáil’s Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight accusing MacSharry of a “verbal attack” on Connolly.

Pringle wrote: “I believe we need to discuss the actions of Deputy Mark McSharry yesterday and his verbal attack on the Leas in after Questions on promised legislation.

“It was an attack on a woman as well that was calculated I believe to have the most effect at that time.”

Yesterday, as he was making a point of order, MacSharry said to the Leas Cheann Comhairle: “You have consistently put me into the last three speakers, where I am lucky to get 30 seconds, while others enjoy the benefit of celebrating the local sausage manufacturers and the prizes they win for a minute and ten seconds.”

003 comhairle Catherine Connolly Source: RollingNews.ie

When Connolly told him to resume his seat, he said: “I have not the slightest intention of doing so until you show a little less discrimination and positively discriminate against actual Independents rather than those, like yourself, who join and form de facto parties and get to speak three or four times every day.”

MacSharry resigned from Fianna Fáil earlier this month over the party’s handling of a bullying complaint. He had been due to re-join the party after he resigned last year ahead of a no-confidence motion in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Connolly responded that MacSharry was “completely and utterly out of order” before suspending the Dáil.

Pringle’s letter added: “Not only did he attack the leas but he also attacked all independent members of the house in his language and I believe that is not on.

face mask 06 Thomas Pringle Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

“While I have no problem with a member addressing what they may see as an issue in the house the personalised nature of the comments was uncalled for and should be addressed.”

