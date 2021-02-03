#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 3 February 2021
Advertisement

European Commission VP to travel to London to discuss post-Brexit trade issues between Britain and NI

Maros Sefcovic and the UK’s Michael Gove met virtually with NI’s Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill this evening.

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 8:24 PM
14 minutes ago 657 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5344509
Lorries in Duncrue Street, near Belfast port.
Image: PA
Lorries in Duncrue Street, near Belfast port.
Lorries in Duncrue Street, near Belfast port.
Image: PA

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION vice president is set to travel to London next week to discuss the trade issues that have emerged between Britain and Northern Ireland post-Brexit.

Maros Sefcovic and UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove held a half-hour virtual meeting with Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill this evening.

The crunch talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol were arranged amid mounting tensions over post-Brexit trade.

Speaking after the meeting, Sinn Fein’s O’Neill said the vice president of the commission was “emphatic” that there was no intention by the EU to cause difficulty when it moved to suspend part of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

O’Neill said Sefcovic wanted “to state very clearly” that the EU had “no intention to cause any political difficulty” with the move last Friday.

“He put his hands up and said they had made a mistake and that they moved to rectify that mistake very quickly,” she said.

O’Neill said Sefcovic apologised on behalf of the commission and asked the leaders to judge the EU on its track record in terms of its support for the peace process both financially and politically.

“He was very gracious in his apology around that and recognised that it caused some tensions,” she said.

Related Reads

03.02.21 Explainer: Why has a row broken out over checks between GB and Northern Ireland?
29.01.21 Nicola Sturgeon on a united Ireland: 'You can guess my general predilection around it'

“I accept that apology in the way in which it was intended,” she added.

O’Neill also said Sefcovic was focused on finding solutions.

“He was very clear in terms of the rigorous implementation of the protocol and expects that to be adhered to but he did recognise we’re only six weeks into the protocol,” O’Neill said.

“There are flexibilities inbuilt which he thinks haven’t even had a chance to work out yet.”

She welcomed his commitment to visit London to find ways to resolve the issues that have developed, adding that she believed it was a “very pragmatic and very constructive way” to move forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie