Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of 50-year-old woman missing since 17 March

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old woman who has been missing from the Dublin 2 area since 17 March.

Margaret Chawke’s disappearance was reported to gardaí on 25 May. Extensive investigations have since been carried out to locate her.

She is described as being of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is also known to frequent the Dublin city centre area.

Gardaí say they are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Margaret’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Pearse Street on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.