Friday 3 January, 2020
'We've lost a unique voice': Newspapers pay tribute to Marian Finucane

The sudden passing of the well respected broadcaster was announced yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Friday 3 Jan 2020, 7:53 AM
43 minutes ago 3,876 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4952356

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN pouring in for RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane since her sudden death was announced yesterday evening.

Finucane, who was 69, started her career at RTÉ in the 1970s and became a household name over the years, presenting radio programmes such as Women Today, Liveline and The Marian Finucane Show.

Her TV work included The Women’s Programme, Consumer Choice and Crime Line.

Colleagues, friends and politicians have paid tribute to Finucane in recent hours.

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes described her as “a broadcaster of immense capability”.

“She was first and foremost a tenacious journalist with a zeal for breaking new ground. From Women Today to Liveline to her weekday radio show on Radio 1 and, latterly, her enormously popular Saturday and Sunday radio programme, she tackled the big social issues of the day with command and insight,” Forbes said.

“Ireland has lost a unique voice. RTÉ has lost a beloved colleague,” she added.

The Irish newspapers all pay tribute to Finucane on their front pages today, with headlines such as ‘We’ve lost a unique voice’ and ‘A pioneering voice in radio broadcasting’.

IMG_20200103_070816__01__01 Source: The Herald

IMG_20200103_070614__01 Source: The Irish Times

IMG_20200103_070626__01 Source: Irish Independent

IMG_20200103_070757__01 Source: Irish Examiner

IMG_20200103_070831__01 Source: Irish Daily Star

Claire Duignan produced Women’s Today and The Women’s Programme while Finucane presented and the pair remained lifelong friends.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Duignan described Finucane as “a great and shining talent right from the beginning”. She said the broadcaster had a passion “to give a voice to the women of Ireland”, doing so with great intelligence and wit.

