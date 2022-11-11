Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 11 November 2022
Advertisement

Mars set to be visible next to the full moon tonight

The planet will be “extremely bright to the naked eye” from this evening.

20 minutes ago 907 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Artsiom P

STARGAZERS ARE IN for a treat tonight as Mars is set to appear next to the full moon in an “extremely rare sight”. 

The red planet will be visible to everyone in Ireland from dusk until dawn.

Mars comes close to Earth roughly every 2.1 years and will be “exceptionally bright to the naked eye” this evening, according to David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine.

“To have the full moon very close to it while Mars is so bright is an extremely rare sight,” he said. 

Though it will look just as close, Mars will actually be 86 million kilometres from Earth whereas the Moon will only be 0.4 million kilometres away, 200 times closer than Mars is.

“As people stand looking at this marvellous sight in evening skies they can spare a thought that Mars is actually twice as wide as the Moon, but being 200 times further away makes it look just like a bright ‘dot’ compared to the Moon’s huge disk,” Moore said.

To spot the planet tonight, people should look east from around 7pm when Mars and the Moon will be rising. It will likely be visible until well after midnight.

If you don’t see it tonight, Mars will be visible every evening with the naked eye as an extremely bright ‘star’ from now until well into the New Year. 

Next month, the planet will pass even closer to the Moon and will pass behind it on the morning of 8 December.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie