Catherine Martin to meet with Sony and Disney during trade mission to LA for Oscars

MINISTER FOR TOURISM, Culture and Arts Catherine Martin will lead a trade mission in Los Angeles to promote the Irish screen industry and Ireland’s cultural power ahead of the Academy Awards this Sunday.

Martin will seek to strengthen working relationships between the Irish screen sector and some of the world’s largest film studios and production companies, as well as strengthening Ireland’s reputation as a global tourist destination.

This week will see a number of meetings taking place with US studios and production companies including Sony and Disney, which includes representatives from Marvel, Searchlight and Lucas Film.

The trade mission is a key part of the Government’s St Patrick’s Day programme and will also include Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, Tourism Ireland, the I.D.A., Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Following the success of ‘An Cailín Cíúin’ (‘The Quiet Girl’), which became the first ever Irish language film nominated for an Academy Award, the Martin will present a special award to the film at the Oscar Wilde event tomorrow.

This will be hosted by the US-Ireland Alliance and promotes Irish film and culture in Los Angeles by honouring Irish and Irish-American screen talent.

Speaking about the trade mission, Minister Martin said:

“The eyes of Hollywood and the world are on Ireland this Oscars weekend and this presents an important opportunity to showcase Ireland’s culture and creative talent to a global audience.”

“This weekend is also important for Ireland and Irish people around the world. Some 14 Oscar nominations is incredible for a country the size of Ireland and I know the nominations are a source of national pride for young and old,” she said.

“It highlights the country’s contribution to the arts and culture, provides opportunities to further promote Ireland as a tourism destination, and will inspire future generations of Irish creative talent and filmmakers.”

Martin’s meetings will discuss opportunities for increased collaboration between studios and the Irish government and explore new opportunities for production, post-production and Visual Effects.

Tourism Ireland has produced a behind-the-scenes promotional film on Irish tourism which was shot during the filming of ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’.

The content of the promotional film is understood to focus on the positive exposure for Ireland, bringing the scenery of the Wild Atlantic Way to the attention of people in Ireland’s main markets and inspiring them to come and visit.

Recent large-scale productions based in Ireland have ranged from Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’, which transformed the village of Enniskerry, to ‘Cocaine Bear’, shot in the Wicklow countryside which was recreated as a US National Park.