Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 4 May 2021
Martina Anderson confirms she will not contest next Assembly election

It is believed she was asked to step down following a strategic election meeting.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 4 May 2021, 7:36 PM
8 minutes ago 751 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5428328
Martina Anderson.
Image: Nick Ansell via PA
Martina Anderson.
Martina Anderson.
Image: Nick Ansell via PA

SINN FÉIN MLA Martina Anderson has announced she will not be running for reelection to Stormont.

Alongside a  Twitter video uploaded this evening, the Derry MLA wrote: “Confirmation that I do not intend to stand at the next Assembly Election.There is a privilege in being a public representative standing up for people. I will miss not doing that.”

Her fellow Derry MLA Karen Mullan has also announced she will not be contesting the next election. 

Both MLAs were told by Derry Sinn Féin to “consider their positions”, according to a report in the Irish Examiner last week. 

Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion lost the Foyle Westminster seat to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood in 2019 by over 17,000 votes, and in the same year the party lost its majority on Derry City Council to the SDLP.

A subsequent party review resulted in an “implementation plan” which last week saw the local party leadership in Derry asked to step aside.

Senior Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy referred to a “sensible” response in a “specific geographic area with poor election results” which contrast with better results across Ireland.

