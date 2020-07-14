This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 14 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lou McDonald says that disputed facts between Barry Cowen and An Garda Síochána is an 'extraordinary situation'

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have also said that further questions need to be answered.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 12:44 PM
29 minutes ago 4,677 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5149566
Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen arriving at Leinster House for government formation talks.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen arriving at Leinster House for government formation talks.
Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen arriving at Leinster House for government formation talks.
Image: RollingNews.ie

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said that the row between Barry Cowen and An Garda Síochána over what happened at a checkpoint in 2016 is an “extraordinary situation”, and is “unsustainable”.

The embattled Agriculture Minister has been dragged back into a controversy over the details of what happened at a Garda checkpoint in September 2016 where he was found to be over the drink-driving limit.

A Sunday Times story published at the weekend claims that the Garda report of the incident documents Cowen as attempting to do a u-turn at the checkpoint – which Cowen has vehemently denied.

“We now find ourselves in the extraordinary situation that a government minister is contradicting, it seems, a Garda report, and a Garda file. That’s not a sustainable position at all,” McDonald said on RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney programme.

“I accept, by the way, that people make mistakes. He clearly made a very, very serious and a very dangerous mistake by getting behind the wheel of a car with alcohol on board,” she continued, adding that he has apologised for the incident.

But McDonald said that Cowen should make a statement clarifying which version of events is accurate: “This isn’t about creating political noise, it’s about public confidence.”

Following the Sunday Times story that claims Cowen disputes the Garda report that records Cowen as having attempted to evade the Garda checkpoint where he was found to be over the drink-driving limit in 2016, Cowen released a statement strongly refuting this version of events.

“I did not evade, or attempt to evade, a Garda,” the statement read. “Such an act would constitute a serious criminal offence and I was not charged with such an offence.

“On being informed of its existence I sought a copy of this incorrect record and am taking steps under the Data Protection Act to have it corrected.”

Gardaí confirmed that an initial internal investigation is underway to determine if the details of the report were leaked, and said that the issue would also be referred to the Garda Ombudsman for investigation.

Related Reads

12.07.20 Barry Cowen disputes 'incorrect' Garda report of what happened at drink-driving checkpoint in 2016
07.07.20 'A source of deep regret': Barry Cowen apologises to Dáil over drink driving ban

Cowen’s statement continued:

It is obvious that the disclosure of this information at this time, in flagrant breach of the criminal law and my rights under data protection law, is a disgraceful attempt to cause me the maximum personal and political harm.

Fine Gael, Greens and Sinn Féin call for Cowen to answer questions

McDonald said on RTÉ today that she agreed with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan that questions need to be answered so we need to know “why a Garda account differs so starkly with what [Cowen] says”.

“He was on the scene at the time in question, so we’d have to assume he knows precisely what happened,” McDonald said.

Speaking on Morning Ireland earlier, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said that he agreed with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan that questions had to be answered. 

We know that Minister Cowen commited a road traffic office four years ago, he’s apologised for that, he paid the price for it, which was a three month driving ban… So he’s been punished for that mistake, and I don’t believe anyone should be punished twice for that mistake.

“But a different issue has arisen now since then,” he said, referring to the disputed accounts of what happened at the Garda checkpoint. “At least until that investigation is done, there probably isn’t any more to say about it.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Really we need to see the outcome of the investigation,” Varadkar said, adding that he sought an assurance from Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the time that there would be no more revelations, before this latest development was revealed on Sunday.

“But it is denied by the Minister for Agriculture, and he has made a complaint to the Gardaí,” he stressed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie