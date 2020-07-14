Mary Lou McDonald says that disputed facts between Barry Cowen and An Garda Síochána is an 'extraordinary situation'

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said that the row between Barry Cowen and An Garda Síochána over what happened at a checkpoint in 2016 is an “extraordinary situation”, and is “unsustainable”.

The embattled Agriculture Minister has been dragged back into a controversy over the details of what happened at a Garda checkpoint in September 2016 where he was found to be over the drink-driving limit.

A Sunday Times story published at the weekend claims that the Garda report of the incident documents Cowen as attempting to do a u-turn at the checkpoint – which Cowen has vehemently denied.

“We now find ourselves in the extraordinary situation that a government minister is contradicting, it seems, a Garda report, and a Garda file. That’s not a sustainable position at all,” McDonald said on RTÉ’s Today with Sarah McInerney programme.

“I accept, by the way, that people make mistakes. He clearly made a very, very serious and a very dangerous mistake by getting behind the wheel of a car with alcohol on board,” she continued, adding that he has apologised for the incident.

But McDonald said that Cowen should make a statement clarifying which version of events is accurate: “This isn’t about creating political noise, it’s about public confidence.”

Following the Sunday Times story that claims Cowen disputes the Garda report that records Cowen as having attempted to evade the Garda checkpoint where he was found to be over the drink-driving limit in 2016, Cowen released a statement strongly refuting this version of events.

“I did not evade, or attempt to evade, a Garda,” the statement read. “Such an act would constitute a serious criminal offence and I was not charged with such an offence.

“On being informed of its existence I sought a copy of this incorrect record and am taking steps under the Data Protection Act to have it corrected.”

Gardaí confirmed that an initial internal investigation is underway to determine if the details of the report were leaked, and said that the issue would also be referred to the Garda Ombudsman for investigation.

Cowen’s statement continued:

It is obvious that the disclosure of this information at this time, in flagrant breach of the criminal law and my rights under data protection law, is a disgraceful attempt to cause me the maximum personal and political harm.

Fine Gael, Greens and Sinn Féin call for Cowen to answer questions

McDonald said on RTÉ today that she agreed with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan that questions need to be answered so we need to know “why a Garda account differs so starkly with what [Cowen] says”.

“He was on the scene at the time in question, so we’d have to assume he knows precisely what happened,” McDonald said.

Speaking on Morning Ireland earlier, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said that he agreed with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan that questions had to be answered.

We know that Minister Cowen commited a road traffic office four years ago, he’s apologised for that, he paid the price for it, which was a three month driving ban… So he’s been punished for that mistake, and I don’t believe anyone should be punished twice for that mistake.

“But a different issue has arisen now since then,” he said, referring to the disputed accounts of what happened at the Garda checkpoint. “At least until that investigation is done, there probably isn’t any more to say about it.”

“Really we need to see the outcome of the investigation,” Varadkar said, adding that he sought an assurance from Taoiseach Micheal Martin at the time that there would be no more revelations, before this latest development was revealed on Sunday.

“But it is denied by the Minister for Agriculture, and he has made a complaint to the Gardaí,” he stressed.