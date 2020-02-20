This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lou McDonald wants to 'clear the air' with Jewish leader over TD's anti-Semitic tweets

Réada Cronin has apologised after writing that Israel had ‘taken Nazism to a new level’.

By Press Association Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 4:04 PM
1 hour ago 8,375 Views 56 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5015309
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MARY LOU MCDONALD has said she wants to meet the chairman of the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland after a Sinn Fein TD made anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter.

Newly elected TD for Kildare North, Réada Cronin, apologised after she posted that Israel had “taken Nazism to a new level” and suggested a picture of monkeys working on computers reminded her of the Israeli embassy.

Maurice Cohen, chief of the Jewish council, said her remarks, which were posted before she was elected, were “inaccurate, anti-Semitic and racist”.

Speaking at Leinster House, the Sinn Fein president said people using social media should “be careful” about what they post.

It’s very important that we clear the air on this issue. Any form of racism or bigotry is wrong and certainly anti-Semitism is absolutely wrong

“I think all too often people unthinkingly state, tweet or retweet things that can cause offence and hurt,” she said.

“I’m very glad that Réada has withdrawn those tweets and she’s apologised for them, that apology is meant and is accepted by me.

“I know Maurice and I intend speaking to him, I think it’s very important that we clear the air on this issue. Any form of racism or bigotry is wrong and certainly, anti-Semitism is absolutely wrong.

“I say this as somebody who has a very strong political position and this party has very strong views and positions as regards to the Middle East and the Palestinian people in particular. But that’s a whole different kettle of fish from any suggestion of anti-Semitism.

Related Read

20.02.20 Seán Ó Fearghaíl has been re-elected Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann

“Réada has been clear that she is very sorry for her hurt caused, and that is sincerely meant.

“We’ll go and talk to Maurice, I think it’s the most direct way to give an easement on this.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (56)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie