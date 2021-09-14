#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 14 September 2021
Advertisement

McDonald says Zapponegate is 'Fine Gael's mess, not hers' ahead of no-confidence vote

Sinn Féin is set to table a motion of no confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney tomorrow.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 6,976 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5548596
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (file photo)
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (file photo)
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald (file photo)
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MARY LOU MCDONALD has defended Sinn Féin’s no-confidence motion in Simon Coveney, saying the Zapponegate controversy of recent weeks is a mess of Fine Gael’s own making.

Sinn Féin is set to table a motion of no confidence in the Foreign Affairs Minister in the Dáil tomorrow as the controversy surrounding the planned appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the United Nations rumbles on.

The motion states that the proposed appointment of Zappone amounted to cronyism and fell below the standard of government expected by the public. It will be flipped by the Government to a motion of confidence in Coveney and is expected to pass.

Speaking ahead of Sinn Féin’s annual think-in today, McDonald told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: “The issue here is around the entire culture of Irish politics now for a century, as exemplified by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

“They’ve run this place for 100 years and they believe that that is their right and entitlement, and they believe that they are entitled to create a post, a position, for one of their friends, a former colleague. They got caught, they sought to, you know, cover up their tracks.

“This thing has rumbled on and on, and this is a mess of their making, not mine. So are we prepared to look the other way and tolerate that kind of crony politics? No is the short answer, and I don’t believe that there is a public appetite for that.

“I believe, in fact, on the contrary, there is a huge appetite for change and for definitive evidence that that type of politics is a thing of the past.”

Speaking on the same programme, Labour leader Alan Kelly said: “We don’t have confidence in the government. A question is being asked of Dáil Éireann and our seven TDs have a decision to make, we don’t have confidence in the government.”

However, Kelly said the issue should not be viewed as “a bigger priority” to be discussed when the Dáil returns than topics such as health and housing.

He denied that his party wanted to distance themselves from the motion because their newest TD, Ivana Bacik, attended an event held by Zappone at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin in July.

“Ultimately it’s because we believe there are bigger issues facing the people than this one,” Kelly added.

Labour’s think-in is also happening today, as are a number of other party conferences.

Related Read

13.09.21 As Fine Gael think-in begins, Varadkar and ministers apologise to their party for 'bad summer'

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar yesterday said he, Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe apologised to the Fine Gael parliamentary party for allowing important government issues to be overshadowed by the controversy.

Speaking to reporters in Trim at the beginning of Fine Gael’s think-in, the Tánaiste said the meeting is a good opportunity for the party to “refresh, regroup and reset” after what “was not a good summer for Fine Gael”.

The meeting is also a chance for the party to “rebound” he said, and to focus on issues such as the easing of the final Covid-19 restrictions, the vaccine booster programme, and next month’s Budget.

Most popular party

Two opinion polls published on Sunday found that Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country.

The latest Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll finds that Sinn Féin leads Fine Gael by 10%. Sinn Féin increased in popularity by three percentage points to 33%, while Fine Gael dropped two to 23%.

The party also secured top place in the Business Post/Red C poll for the first time since Red C began its tracking for the newspaper in 2003. In that publication, Sinn Féin remained on 29% of the vote, while Fine Gael dropped two points to 28%.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The two polls are the first released since senior Fine Gael figures became embroiled in the Zappone controversy.

When asked if she would rule out going into government with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil, McDonald said: “For me, the very best outcome from the next election is a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. That’s what we aim for. I want Sinn Féin to be in government, I would like us to lead government, and to demonstrate that things can be done differently.”

When pressed on the issue, McDonald added: “If you look at us and Fine Gael, for example, the differences in approach, in policy priorities, are very, very wide … We are very much in different places so I think the policy differences between us and the old political establishment are self-evident.”

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie