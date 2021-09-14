McDonald says Zapponegate is 'Fine Gael's mess, not hers' ahead of no-confidence vote

MARY LOU MCDONALD has defended Sinn Féin’s no-confidence motion in Simon Coveney, saying the Zapponegate controversy of recent weeks is a mess of Fine Gael’s own making.

Sinn Féin is set to table a motion of no confidence in the Foreign Affairs Minister in the Dáil tomorrow as the controversy surrounding the planned appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the United Nations rumbles on.

The motion states that the proposed appointment of Zappone amounted to cronyism and fell below the standard of government expected by the public. It will be flipped by the Government to a motion of confidence in Coveney and is expected to pass.

Speaking ahead of Sinn Féin’s annual think-in today, McDonald told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: “The issue here is around the entire culture of Irish politics now for a century, as exemplified by Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

“They’ve run this place for 100 years and they believe that that is their right and entitlement, and they believe that they are entitled to create a post, a position, for one of their friends, a former colleague. They got caught, they sought to, you know, cover up their tracks.

“This thing has rumbled on and on, and this is a mess of their making, not mine. So are we prepared to look the other way and tolerate that kind of crony politics? No is the short answer, and I don’t believe that there is a public appetite for that.

“I believe, in fact, on the contrary, there is a huge appetite for change and for definitive evidence that that type of politics is a thing of the past.”

Speaking on the same programme, Labour leader Alan Kelly said: “We don’t have confidence in the government. A question is being asked of Dáil Éireann and our seven TDs have a decision to make, we don’t have confidence in the government.”

However, Kelly said the issue should not be viewed as “a bigger priority” to be discussed when the Dáil returns than topics such as health and housing.

He denied that his party wanted to distance themselves from the motion because their newest TD, Ivana Bacik, attended an event held by Zappone at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin in July.

“Ultimately it’s because we believe there are bigger issues facing the people than this one,” Kelly added.

Labour’s think-in is also happening today, as are a number of other party conferences.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar yesterday said he, Coveney and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe apologised to the Fine Gael parliamentary party for allowing important government issues to be overshadowed by the controversy.

Speaking to reporters in Trim at the beginning of Fine Gael’s think-in, the Tánaiste said the meeting is a good opportunity for the party to “refresh, regroup and reset” after what “was not a good summer for Fine Gael”.

The meeting is also a chance for the party to “rebound” he said, and to focus on issues such as the easing of the final Covid-19 restrictions, the vaccine booster programme, and next month’s Budget.

Most popular party

Two opinion polls published on Sunday found that Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country.

The latest Sunday Times/Behaviour & Attitudes poll finds that Sinn Féin leads Fine Gael by 10%. Sinn Féin increased in popularity by three percentage points to 33%, while Fine Gael dropped two to 23%.

The party also secured top place in the Business Post/Red C poll for the first time since Red C began its tracking for the newspaper in 2003. In that publication, Sinn Féin remained on 29% of the vote, while Fine Gael dropped two points to 28%.

The two polls are the first released since senior Fine Gael figures became embroiled in the Zappone controversy.

When asked if she would rule out going into government with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil, McDonald said: “For me, the very best outcome from the next election is a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. That’s what we aim for. I want Sinn Féin to be in government, I would like us to lead government, and to demonstrate that things can be done differently.”

When pressed on the issue, McDonald added: “If you look at us and Fine Gael, for example, the differences in approach, in policy priorities, are very, very wide … We are very much in different places so I think the policy differences between us and the old political establishment are self-evident.”