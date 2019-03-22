This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mary Lowry's computer searched for Bobby Ryan's name day before body found, court told

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 22 Mar 2019, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,808 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4555963
Farmer Patrick Quirke leaves the Central Criminal Court in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Farmer Patrick Quirke leaves the Central Criminal Court in Dublin
Farmer Patrick Quirke leaves the Central Criminal Court in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

MARY LOWRY’S COMPUTER was used to search for Bobby Ryan’s name the day before his body was recovered from a tank on her land, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Lowry gave her computer to gardaí investigating Bobby Ryan’s death and Detective Garda Paul Fitzpatrick of the Garda Cyber Crime Bureau received it in May 2015.

He told Patrick Quirke’s defence counsel Bernard Condon that when he searched Lowry’s computer for key words he found a search for “trace Ireland Bobby Ryan” was carried out at 21.45pm on 29 April 2013. Mr Ryan’s body was discovered the following day by the accused man.

Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan. Mr Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013. The prosecution claims Quirke murdered Mr Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry (52).

Condon also asked the witness about a forensic analysis carried out on a computer seized during a search of Quirke’s home following the discovery of the body.

The jury heard yesterday that the computer was used in December 2012 to search for “human body decomposition timeline” and “rate of human decomposition”.

The witness agreed with Condon that this computer did not have a password and he could not say who was using it at any given time. He further agreed that Google suggests search words when a person starts typing in the search bar and he couldn’t say which search terms were input by the user.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man (60s) and woman (30s) killed in two-car crash in Dublin
    223,872  68
    2
    		'Dr Evil' tattooist jailed for 40 months for carrying out tongue splitting and ear removal
    61,030  53
    3
    		Over 2 million people sign petition on Parliament website to revoke Article 50
    59,687  77
    Fora
    1
    		It's the 'end of the road' for Ireland's first drive-in cinema as Movie Junction heads for liquidation
    896  0
    2
    		After Urbo never launched any bikes, Dublin City Council will re-advertise its licence
    289  0
    3
    		Sports fashion brand Gym+Coffee is opening in Cork - but has put its UK plans on ice
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Gibraltar?
    51,308  53
    2
    		'Up the Ra' - Declan Rice apologises after pro-IRA Instagram comments surface
    50,658  117
    3
    		Police find weapons and class A drugs as 50 PSG fans denied entry to Chelsea women's game
    18,229  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's the suss on that new festival organised by the people behind Electric Picnic
    5,625  0
    2
    		Nichola and Gerard's date went from bad to worse on First Dates last night
    5,657  1
    3
    		Gigi and Bella are reportedly using ‘books as accessories’ so here are 5 others they could use
    4,339  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mary Lowry's computer searched for Bobby Ryan's name day before body found, court told
    Mary Lowry's computer searched for Bobby Ryan's name day before body found, court told
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    Google search for 'body decomposition' carried out on computer found in Patrick Quirke home, trial hears
    DRUGS
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    EU
    May faces uphill battle to get support for Brexit deal, as Ireland insists there won't be a hard border
    May faces uphill battle to get support for Brexit deal, as Ireland insists there won't be a hard border
    Waiting for clarity: Trust crumbles and tension builds in final Brexit days
    May asks EU for more time to deliver Brexit as MPs label her 'blame game' speech 'disgraceful'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Expect some not-so-subtle election promises as Fine Gaelers land in Wexford
    Expect some not-so-subtle election promises as Fine Gaelers land in Wexford
    Varadkar warns against 'rolling cliff edge' as leaders meet for crunch summit
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie