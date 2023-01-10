Masks should be mandatory for two months on public transport and crowded settings, says Labour TD

STRONGER PUBLIC HEALTH advice around mandated mask-wearing must be offered amid a surge in respiratory illnesses, according to Labour TD Duncan Smith.

Smith told reporters at Leinster House that he believed mask-wearing should be mandatory on public transport and in congregated settings for at least the months of January and February.

Chief Medical Officer Prof Breda Smyth urged the public in December to wear masks on public transport and in crowded places to help reduce the spread respiratory virus.

While Smith acknowledged that the CMO has issued advice around mask wearing in such settings recently, he said the advice as “not strong enough” and is “not being backed up by the minister the way it would have been during Covid”.

“The advice is out there without being communicated strongly enough,” he said.

“I think that’s a very, very small ask. I don’t think it’s a big imposition. I think it’s something that should be mandatory again,” said Smith.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the union is once again calling on the chief medical officer to issue stronger public health advice in relation to mandated mask-wearing.

“It is or view that it is the responsible thing for policymakers and Government to do at this vital juncture when hospitals are not coping and people’s lives are at a higher risk.

“We know that there is a surge in the spread of RSV, particularly in the Midwest. Our hospitals, especially those in the Midwest and on the Western seaboard, cannot sustain additional pressure from avoidable illnesses,” she said.

She said it shouldn’t be this difficult to issue strong advice in this regard, adding that there is likely to be pressure on our acute hospital system until the end of February at the very least.