This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 6 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mass gatherings and Covid-19: Don't attend if sick and consider your plans if you're in an 'at risk' group

It was confirmed today that a total of 18 people have the illness in the Republic while four have it in the North.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Mar 2020, 9:20 PM
31 minutes ago 5,488 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5036764
St Patrick's Day parade last year.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
St Patrick's Day parade last year.
St Patrick's Day parade last year.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE HSE HAS issued guidelines to both the organisers of mass gatherings and those intending to attend them in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland. 

It was confirmed this evening that a total of 18 people have the illness in the Republic while four have it in the North. 

There had been concerns for large gatherings such as the St Patrick’s Day festival. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said earlier today that “there is no recommendation to cancel mass gatherings at this stage”.

However, no official decision has been made on the 17 March festivities as of yet and it is still subject to change. 

At least one parade has already been postponed, with organisers of the parade in Youghal, Co Cork announcing this morning that it will not go ahead. 

Organisers of sporting events across the country are also being urged to take precautionary activity with many stadia deciding to introduce hand sanitisers. Advice is alse being offered to attendees upon their arrival at the venues. 

The HSE guidelines on attending mass gatherings were published today. 

The advice, which can be read in full here, includes: 

  • If you are unwell, do not attend a mass gathering event 
  • Read available information and recommendations available on the mass gathering event’s website, social media pages prior to attending the event
  • High risk groups (people aged 65 years and older, people with long-term medical conditions) – consider if attending the mass gathering is in your best interest
  • Discuss your concerns with your doctor
  • Keep your distance from people who are sick
  • Read distributed leaflets and signage when attending mass gathering events 

Those organising events have also been urged to follow the HSE guidelines which include asking sick staff members or attendees not to attend. 

Hospital visiting 

Meanwhile, strict visitor restrictions have been introduced with immediate effect across the South/South West Hospital Group due to infection control concerns. The hospitals where these restrictions have been implemented are as follows:

  • Cork University Hospital
  • Cork University Maternity Hospital
  • University Hospital Kerry
  • University Hospital Waterford
  • South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital
  • Mercy University Hospital
  • Bantry General Hospital
  • Mallow General Hospital

A spokesperson for the hospital group said: “This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infection. Anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular hospital should ring the respective hospital directly.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures. All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made by each hospital to manage and contain the spread of infection.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie