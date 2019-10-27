This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 27 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Twenty women say they were not allowed return to work at end of their maternity leave last year

Complaints are on the rise amid legislative changes and growing global awareness of gender-related issues.

By Fora Staff Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 6:30 AM
Mon 2:53 PM 660 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4867554
Image: Shutterstock/VGstockstudio
Image: Shutterstock/VGstockstudio

THE NUMBER OF complaints made under the Maternity Protection Act to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) have almost doubled in a year.

Figures released by the body to Fora show there was a jump in complaints made under the act from 21 in 2017 to 39 in 2018.

Of the total complaints last year, 20 were from employees who said they were not allowed to return to work after the end of their maternity leave compared to 11 in 2017.

There were 12 complaints from those who said they did not receive their maternity leave at all, which was three more than the previous year. 

The body did not release data regarding the decisions made on the complaints. 

Therese Chambers, an associate at law firm William Fry, told Fora that it is “impossible to say exactly why there has been such an increase” but thinks it could be related to recent changes to family leave and flexible working laws which have brought the issues into the public eye. 

New legislation set to come into force on 1 November this year allows parents to take two weeks extra leave in the first year of their child’s life or adoption. There has also been increased discussion about the legislation surrounding companies reporting salaries to highlight gaps in gender pay. 

“It is likely the heightened global awareness of gender-related issues spinning from the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements has also had an impact on these numbers,” Chambers added.

“Employers are risking high WRC awards and more importantly, a big impact on their organisation’s reputation if they are not meeting their obligations. If employers don’t step up, I think this upward trend is likely to continue.”

Employment law lawyer Richard Grogan made the point the figures likely represent “a small fraction” of the number of people who have faced discrimination in the workplace regarding maternity leave, as many cases are resolved through mediation before they make it to the WRC to begin with. 

Get our Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Laura Roddy and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie