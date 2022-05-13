#Open journalism No news is bad news

Master of NMH to highlight importance of Cabinet approval for new hospital

The Oireachtas Health Committee discussed the issue in a heated session last night.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 13 May 2022, 9:31 AM
Professor Shane Higgins, Master of the National Maternity Hospital.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT AND stakeholders in the new National Maternity Hospital project are continuing today to stress the importance of pressing ahead with plans, despite sustained opposition to current arrangements.

Master of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) Professor Shane Higgins will this morning give a presentation to the media to address concerns about the plans.

It follows his appearance yesterday evening at a session of the Oireachtas Health Committee, where he told members that it had been difficult to “hear claims both in the media and in this room that my fervent support for the proposed move to Elm Park is some kind of surrender to the Church”.

“Legitimate concerns are welcome and deserve every consideration, but we must also deal in facts, and I am alarmed by the combination of emotive misinformation and misunderstanding that prevails,” he said.

“Just because the contracts underpinning the new hospital appear complex does not indicate the church stealing influence over women’s reproductive choices through clever contractual stealth.”

Higgins also stated that he discussion around the phrase “clinically appropriate” has led to a “misplaced fear” that it will allow the Vatican to stop certain procedures.

He said this wording serves as future-proofing, to ensure that the new maternity hospital cannot be converted into any other type of hospital in the future.

“It guarantees that the new NMH will remain, throughout its lifespan, as a maternity, gynaecology and neonatal hospital, and in this way, this significant investment into world-class maternity care in Ireland is protected,” he said.

Former master of the NMH Dr Peter Boylan also appeared before the committee, outlining why he has concerns over the wording used in the framework.

“The phrase ‘clinically appropriate’ is a major red flag. Providing healthcare on the basis of this test removes autonomy from women and gives the sole decision-making capacity to doctors,” Boylan said.

“These words qualify access to services and enshrine justification for refusing legally permissible treatments.”

By way of example, Boylan referenced the Miss P case from 2014 where the life support of a clinically dead pregnant woman had been continued due to legal concerns.

“The doctors interpreted that it was clinically inappropriate to turn off, to allow her effectively to complete her death because she happened to be pregnant,” he said.

