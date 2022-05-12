National Maternity Hospital: Dr Peter Boylan describes 'clinically appropriate' term as 'major red flag'

FORMER MASTER OF the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) Dr. Peter Boylan will tell TDs and Senators today that the term “clinically appropriate” as part of the framework for the new NMH “is a major red flag”.

Boylan has been a long-standing opponent of the proposed ownership and governance structure for the hospital’s move from Holles Street to the Elm Park location in Dublin.

The new NMH is to be co-located alongside St. Vincent’s Hospital but the previous ownership of the site by the Religious Sisters of Charity has led to concerns from Boylan and others about the influence of Catholic ethos.

Earlier this month, St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) completed the legal transfer of the Sisters of Charity’s shareholding in the group to the new charitable company, St Vincent’s Holdings CLG.

Cabinet was due to sign off on plans for the hospital last week but this was paused for two weeks to allow for debate and possible changes to the framework of the hospital.

The ownership structure remains a concern for opponents but the question of “clinically appropriate” contained in the hospital’s legal framework has also been raised repeatedly.

In his remarks to the Oireachtas Health Committee later today, Boylan will outline why he has concerns over that wording.

“The phrase “clinically appropriate” is a major red flag. Providing healthcare on the basis of this test removes autonomy from women and gives the sole decision-making capacity to doctors,” Boylan is expected to say.

“These words qualify access to services and enshrine justification for refusing legally permissible treatments.”

In his address, Boylan will reference comments made by current NMH clinicians that terminations are already carried out in St. Vincent’s Hospital, something which demonstrates a freedom from Catholic influence.

Boylan argues that it is important to clarify whether these terminations have taken place under the 2018 legislation or under previous legislation governing terminations when a patient’s life was at risk.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly appeared before the Health Committee yesterday alongside other representatives who are in favour of the NMH move to Elm Park.

Another former master of the NMH, Dr Rhona Mahony, is in favour of the plans and current NMH Master Professor Shane Higgins will also hold a press conference tomorrow outlining his desire for the plans to proceed.

Donnelly faced questions about the controversy in the Dáil today, with Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall TD asking why, among “pages and pages” of legal documents, there is not a definition of “clinically appropriate”.

She described this as “particularly baffling” and said a definition would remove some of the confusion around it.

In response, Donnelly said the phrase is “a normal phrase used all the time” among doctors and he compared it to the use of phrases such as “obstetrics or gynaecology”.

Shortall rejected that comparison and said it was “open to ambiguity”.

In response to questions from Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane TD, Donnelly said he would provide a “letter of comfort” in which his interpretation of the phrase would be outlined.

This, he said, would have a degree of legal authority.

“The advice I’ve had previously is Oireachtas debate does have some legal standing,” Donnelly said.

During yesterday’s committee, Donnelly had left the door open to changes to the proposals before the matter returns to Cabinet next week.

In response to Cullinane today, Donnelly said that he “won’t rule anything out” but that any alterations to the proposals wouldn’t be “major changes”.

Yesterday, the Oireachtas Health Committee wrote to Donnelly asking that there be a delay in next week’s planned Cabinet decision on the hospital move.

Speaking in the Dáil today however, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I expect there will be a government decision on the matter next Tuesday, but we will see how things develop between now and then.”