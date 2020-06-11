Petition signed by 25,000 people calls for maternity leave to be extended by three months

A GROUP OF TDs and new mothers are urging the Irish government to extend maternity leave by three months due to the coronavirus crisis.

A petition calling for the three-month extension has been signed by over 25,000 people. The uncertainty of the childcare sector and unavailability of support from grandparents, who are particularly vulnerable in this crisis, is the reasoning behind this extension.

At 11am today, a group of TDs will accept a petition to be presented by women who are seeking the extension of maternity leave for 3 months due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The petition has gathered 25,000 signatures.

People-Before-Profit TD Bríd Smith will raise the issue in the Dáil today, and highlight her party’s motion calling on maternity leave extension.

The Labour Party, Sinn Féin, and a group of independent TDs including Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Fitzmaurice, are among the TDs who support the motion.

The motion reads:

That Dáil Éireann notes that, due to the public health emergency, parents of young babies find themselves facing particular challenges, and that there is an added difficulty in securing childcare for new children.

That Dáil Éireann supports a temporary extension of maternity benefit from six to nine months for mothers whose maternity benefit claim expires between the start of March and end of September, if they wish to avail of it.