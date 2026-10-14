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Test Yourself

Maths Week 2026: Your Wednesday puzzle

Can you beat the puzzle master? (Plus: find answers to Tuesday’s puzzle.)
7.31pm, 14 Oct 2026
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MATHS WEEK is under way and, as is our annual tradition, we’re setting our readers some puzzles every night. Give them a go! You can check out other events being held over the week here

TODAY YOU WON’T need any difficult mathematical tools because we’ll be using spatial skills.

We might be aware of using our spatial skills when doing complex projects like home improvements, but we use them constantly, often without realising it in everyday tasks like packing shopping or loading a dishwasher or parking a car.

Spatial skills allow us to understand shapes, positions, distances and directions. They also allow us to imagine objects in our mind and picture how objects might look when moved, rotated or viewed from another angle.

Research shows an association between spatial skills and mathematical achievement. The good news is that research also shows that spatial skills can be improved with practice.

Here is some practice for you.

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Tuesday’s puzzle: the answers

1. 6 steps

Start:

7, 2, 9, 1, 5

2, 7, 9, 1, 5

2, 7, 1, 9, 5

2, 7, 1, 5, 9

2, 1, 7, 5, 9

2, 1, 5, 7, 9

1, 2, 5, 7, 9

2.

a) 2026

b) 1110

c) ADA

d) ANGLE

3) yes.

4) 9 commands

+1, +1, +1, x2, x2, x2, +1, x2, x2

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