Maths Week: Your Friday puzzle

IT’S FRIDAY OF Maths Week… let us know in the comments how you’ve been doing with our puzzles.
Day seven – Sock it to me
Mathematicians have an unusual interest in socks. Far more than the general population. They also have the habit of not folding them into pairs and mixing them up in drawers in dark rooms. Some of them also like to keep their socks in black sacks.
30 black socks and 30 white socks are jumbled in a big black sack. They are identical apart from colour. You reach into the sack and take out several socks without first looking at them.
Now suppose that the bag contains 15 white, 13 black and 11 blue socks.
Thursday’s puzzle: The answer
1. She marks off three points dividing the rope into 5m, 12m, 13m lengths (a Pythagorean
triple). She stretches this out to a triangle with these marks at the corner. This will be a right angle triangle.
2. 8³+13³ 14³ cannot be true because 8x8x8 must be even; 13x13x13 must be odd and an even and an odd must be odd. Meanwhile 14x14x14 must be even.
3. This puzzle was featured by Martin Gardner in Scientific American, Jul 1971. Time reported (7 March 1938) that one Samuel Isaac Krieger claimed to have found a counterexample to Fermat’s unproved last theorem.
Krieger’s claim of 1,324ᴺ 731ᴺ=1,961ᴺ was poorly thought out and a reporter on the New York Times noticed that the first number, 1,324, raised to any power must end in 6 or 4 (as it has 4 at the end). The other two numbers, 731 and 1,961, raised to any power must still end in 1. Adding a number ending in 6 or 4, to a number ending in 1, cannot produce a number ending in 1. Therefore the claim was bogus.
Come back tomorrow at 7.30pm for the answers to today’s puzzle.
The puzzles this week have been compiled by Eoin Gill and Colm Mulcahy of Maths Week Ireland / South-East Technological University (SETU).
