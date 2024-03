A WOMAN AND her two daughters who were killed in a crash in Mayo yesterday afternoon have named by gardaí.

swere travelling along the N17 when their car was involved in a crash with an articulated truck at around 2pm.

It’s understood that Una’s husband David Boden has been working abroad this week in Africa and was contacted by authorities about the deaths of his wife and daughters. The family are understood to hail from Moycullen in west Galway.

In a statement this evening, gardaí said that post mortems of the deceased took place this morning at Mayo University Hospital.

Gardaí also reiterated an appeal for any witnesses to fatal crash to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson said that gardaí are aware that “images of the crash scene” are currently in circulation, and have called for the images not to be distributed.

“Out of respect for the family, we are requesting these images are not shared,” the Garda spokesperson said.

This was echoed by the Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council Michael Loftus who said that he was aware that people who had spread photographs of the scene on social media needed to stop immediately.

“That’s no respect for the dead or for families and communities,” he said.

Loftus told The Journal that yesterday was a “black day” for Co Mayo, noting the horror of the N17 crash and the deaths of two pensioners, Tom and Eileen Mahon, from a house fire in Swinford.

“Five people lost their lives in Mayo yesterday, so it really has taken an awful lot of spirit out of the communities. Everybody is talking about it, everybody is upset about it. We’re heartbroken,” Loftus said.

He also paid tribute to emergency services who carried out their duties “with great respect” after the crash.