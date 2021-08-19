Search for missing hiker in Mayo called off following discovery of body

A major search and rescue operation in County Mayo has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

Mayo Civil Defence reported that the body of the man, aged in his 30s, was discovered yesterday afternoon on Mweelrea Mountain almost two days into the search.

An alert had gone up on Monday after a hill walker was reported lost in the area, which is the highest peak in Connacht, and a multi-agency search involving Gardaí, mountain rescue teams and the Coast Guard, then got underway.

Weather hampered the effort on Tuesday while drone support was provided in a bid to find the man, who is believed to be from the UK and who is understood to be an experienced walker.

A body was then recovered on Wednesday afternoon and the search was stood down at approximately 1pm.

It is understood the man’s death on Mweelrea, which has a varied terrain, is being treated as an accident.

Gardaí said the body has since been removed for a post-mortem examination to be conducted at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.