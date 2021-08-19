#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Advertisement

Search for missing hiker in Mayo called off following discovery of body

The search for the man had commenced on Monday.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 12:37 PM
1 hour ago 15,062 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5526551

A major search and rescue operation in County Mayo has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

Mayo Civil Defence reported that the body of the man, aged in his 30s, was discovered yesterday afternoon on Mweelrea Mountain almost two days into the search.

An alert had gone up on Monday after a hill walker was reported lost in the area, which is the highest peak in Connacht, and a multi-agency search involving Gardaí, mountain rescue teams and the Coast Guard, then got underway.

Weather hampered the effort on Tuesday while drone support was provided in a bid to find the man, who is believed to be from the UK and who is understood to be an experienced walker.

A body was then recovered on Wednesday afternoon and the search was stood down at approximately 1pm.  

It is understood the man’s death on Mweelrea, which has a varied terrain, is being treated as an accident. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí said the body has since been removed for a post-mortem examination to be conducted at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie