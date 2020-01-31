Funeral of the three children found dead in Newcastle, Dublin to take place today

THE FUNERAL MASS of the three children who were found dead in Newcastle, Dublin will take place later today in Rathcoole.

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered at around 7.45pm last Friday at Parson’s Court, Newcastle by responding gardaí.

The mass is due to take place at 11am at the Church of the Holy Family. The chief celebrant will be Father Kevin Doherty while Father John Gilligan will concelebrate the mass.

The children’s father Andrew previously said there were “no words” to describe what had happened.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

The children’s mother Deirdre Morley (43) appeared in court charged with the murder of the three children on Wednesday.

She has been remanded in custody until 5 February.

