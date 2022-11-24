Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 24 November 2022
Conor McGregor dangerous driving case expected to conclude in January

He has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in west Dublin.

1 hour ago 13,137 Views 0 Comments
The MMA star arriving at court today
The MMA star arriving at court today
Image: PA

A COURT HAS heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.

The case was adjourned until 11 January when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.

McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by Gardai on 22 March.

Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.

embedded269932980 Source: Brian Lawless/PA

McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped fans in the public gallery as he waited for his case to be mentioned at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Appearing on behalf of McGregor, barrister David Staunton said that work on the case was ongoing, and that Gardai would require new directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge David McHugh said that at the last court appearance, it was indicated that “matters were progressing at an appropriate pace”, and said the case could not continue to be put back to another date.

Staunton responded that this was a “very fair observation”, but indicated that he was “reluctant” to ask for a hearing date.

He asked for the case to be heard on 11 January for 15-20 minutes, where he expected the case to proceed and “the matter will be disposed of” on this date.

As he left the courthouse, McGregor signed an autograph and posed for a picture with fans.

When asked how he felt, McGregor said “all good, guys, all good, lovely day, great to be back” before jumping in the front passenger seat of a Range Rover.

As he was leaving, a member of the public was also heard calling McGregor a “f****** fool”.

Press Association

