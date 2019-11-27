MDMA worth €60,000 seized at Dublin Airport

MDMA seized at Dublin Airport earlier this week.

MDMA WORTH AN estimated €60,000 was seized by Revenue at Dublin Airport earlier this week.

1kg of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, was found by a detector dog after Revenue officers stopped and searched a man’s luggage on Monday.

The 28-year-old man was from Northern Ireland and had disembarked a flight from Amsterdam.

The man was arrested by gardaí and detained at Ballymun garda station.

He appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday on charges of importation of a controlled substance.

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on 3 December.

