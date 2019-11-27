This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
MDMA worth €60,000 seized at Dublin Airport

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by gardaí and detained at Ballymun garda station.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 6:08 PM
57 minutes ago 3,073 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4909059
MDMA seized at Dublin Airport earlier this week.
Image: Revenue
MDMA seized at Dublin Airport earlier this week.
MDMA seized at Dublin Airport earlier this week.
Image: Revenue

MDMA WORTH AN estimated €60,000 was seized by Revenue at Dublin Airport earlier this week. 

1kg of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, was found by a detector dog after Revenue officers stopped and searched a man’s luggage on Monday.

The 28-year-old man was from Northern Ireland and had disembarked a flight from Amsterdam. 

The man was arrested by gardaí and detained at Ballymun garda station.

He appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday on charges of importation of a controlled substance. 

He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on 3 December. 

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

