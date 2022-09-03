HSE warns about 'double strength' MDMA at Electric Picnic

THE HSE HAS issued a warning about high-strength MDMA being sold at Electric Picnic this weekend.

Mybrand purple skulls have been identified as higher strength MDMA at the HSE’s drug-monitoring lab at the music and arts festival in Stradbally in Co Laois.

The tablet’s contents are “approximately two times the average adult dose”, the HSE has warned.

“Please exercise caution and remember it’s safer not to use drugs at all. Chat with HSE harm reduction teams onsite for more information. Don’t be afraid to get medical help,” a statement noted.

The HSE has a drug testing facility at the festival, which runs until Monday, for the first time.

People can anonymously submit substances in a so-called surrender bin at the HSE testing tent to check their potency and contents.

The pilot programme ais to provide “real-time information” about the composition of drugs at the festival, with the HSE saying it can then “identify and communicate if extra dangerous substances are in circulation”.

Teams are also on site to analyse substances of concern identified by medics.