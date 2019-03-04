This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin

There have been five cases since the start of February.

By Órla Ryan Monday 4 Mar 2019, 5:56 PM
33 minutes ago 3,307 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4523557
Image: Shutterstock/TinnaPong
Image: Shutterstock/TinnaPong

AN OUTBREAK OF measles has been confirmed in north Dublin, the HSE has said.

The organisation said this is a community outbreak of measles affecting both adults and children. There have been five cases since the start of February.

The HSE has advised people who think they have the condition to stay at home and to contact their general practitioner for advice.

Measles is a highly infectious illness and spreads very easily. There was another outbreak, in Donegal, earlier this year.

Six of the 20-plus cases of measles reported to the HSE to date in 2019 relate to the outbreak in Donegal. Seven of the cases have been confirmed and the remainder are under investigation.

There were 86 confirmed cases of measles in Ireland last year, up from 25 cases in 2017 (a 244% increase).

Globally, 98 countries reported more cases of measles in 2018 than the previous year. There were at least 72 measles-related deaths in Europe in 2018, twice as many as 2017, but none in Ireland.

Unicef has warned that this “alarming global surge is “a growing threat to children“. 

“This is a wake-up call. We have a safe, effective and inexpensive vaccine against a highly contagious disease – a vaccine that has saved almost a million lives every year over the last two decades,” Peter Power, UNICEF Ireland’s Executive Director, said last week. 

These cases haven’t happened overnight. Just as the serious outbreaks we are seeing today took hold in 2018, lack of action today will have disastrous consequences for children tomorrow.

It’s understood that all the confirmed cases to date this year relate to people who have not been vaccinated. In 2018, seven in 10 of the confirmed cases involved people who were not vaccinated.

In a statement released today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said all individuals “should be aware of their measles immunity status before travel (either immune from infection or being vaccinated with the correct number of doses for their age) and seek MMR vaccination (if appropriate) to ensure protection against measles while away”.

Measles symptoms include:

  • High fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red eyes
  • Red rash that starts on the head and spreads down the body – this normally starts a few days after onset of illness; the rash consists of flat red or brown blotches, which can flow into each other; it lasts about four to seven days
  • Vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain may also happen

The Department of Health gives the following advice in relation to the MMR vaccine: 

  • All children should get the MMR vaccine when they are aged 12 months; if any child aged over 12 months has missed this vaccine they should get it now from their GP
  • All children should get a second dose of MMR vaccine when they are four to five years old or in junior infants at school; if any child in senior infants or older has missed this vaccine they should get it now from their GP
  • Adults under 40 years who have not had measles or have not received two doses of MMR vaccine should contact their GP to get the MMR vaccine
  • Adults over 40 years of age may sometimes be at risk and if such adults never had measles nor a measles containing vaccine they should consider getting the MMR vaccine from their GP

Measures to prevent the spread of measles if you think you may have the condition:

  • Do not go to work, school or crèche
  • Stay at home and phone your GP; tell the doctor or nurse that you think you might have measles
  • Stop visitors coming to your home
  • Pregnant women who have been exposed to measles should seek medical advice as soon as possible

Risk of measles from international travel:

There are ongoing outbreaks of measles in multiple countries in Europe and worldwide. Most of the cases in the EU in 2018 were reported from Romania, France, Greece and Italy.

Most people who get measles on holiday do not know they were exposed until they develop disease, the HSE said. Unrecognised exposures to measles have occurred at airports, on planes, at concerts, in shops and in healthcare settings.

Advice for people travelling abroad:

Vaccination remains the most effective measure against infection. Children aged six-11 months who are travelling to other countries and regions where measles outbreaks have been reported are recommended to get the MMR vaccine.

A dose given before 12 months of age does not replace the dose that would normally be given at 12 months of age, the HSE advised.

Older children should be age-appropriately vaccinated. Children who have missed their recommended doses should get the MMR vaccine from their GP.

Adults may be at risk of measles, particularly those under 40 years of age who have never had measles or two doses of a measles vaccine.

Complications of measles:

Measles can cause chest infections, fits (seizures), ear infections, swelling of the brain and/or damage to the brain.

Measles is a notifiable disease and GPs and hospital clinicians should immediately notify public health authorities if they suspect someone has measles.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Snow-ice warning for entire country as motorists urged to keep eyes on the road
    154,274  91
    2
    		Boris Johnson defends Bloody Sunday soldiers, and asks why the IRA 'got away with' Troubles crimes
    93,072  86
    3
    		'Pioneer, innovator and legend': Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dies aged 49
    83,960  105
    Fora
    1
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    112  0
    2
    		Poll: Should Ireland's defamation laws be reformed?
    87  0
    3
    		Burrito bar Boojum is fighting to keep a takeaway at one of its Dublin joints
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		'We beat Le Tissier's Southampton. Lawrie McMenemy shook my hand and said: 'Listen kid, sensational f*****g goal''
    29,818  5
    2
    		Liverpool's title hopes suffer setback as Everton hold rivals to Merseyside derby stalemate
    28,614  130
    3
    		Ciara Mageean wins bronze for Ireland in the European Indoor 1500m final
    25,725  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are devo for Brian McFadden after he took a tumble during the skate-off on Dancing On Ice
    7,865  2
    2
    		Obsessed With Cheese? Let's Find Out How Many Types You Can Identify
    5,302  3
    3
    		Dermot Bannon couldn't get over this developer who spent €32k on Jo Malone smellies for their gaff
    4,924  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Supreme Court cuts wait time for appeals to one year
    Supreme Court cuts wait time for appeals to one year
    Man who had luggage searched by Dublin Airport police after alleged theft loses €75k defamation claim
    Man convicted of raping 15-year-old at house party has appeal dismissed
    GARDAí
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Two men arrested following discovery of ATM scamming equipment at house in Navan
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    DUBLIN
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    LIMERICK
    Man arrested after garda receives stab wounds in Limerick
    Man arrested after garda receives stab wounds in Limerick
    As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    Dominant Derry continue their 100% record and seal promotion to Division 3

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie