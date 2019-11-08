Gardaí appeal for information about van linked to Meath shooting

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for information in relation to the fatal shooting of Richard Carberry in Meath this week.

The 39-year-old man was shot outside his home at Castlemartin Drive in Bettystown, Co Meath on Monday night. Carberry was a key player in the ongoing Drogheda gang feud.

Today gardaí issued a new appeal for information about a Peugeot Bipper Van (08 D 124410). They want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle between 27 September 2019 and 4 November 2019.

It was purchased in south Dublin on 27 September and investigators are aware that it was parked in the vicinity of Castlemartin Close and Eastham Close between 30 October and 4 November. Anyone who may have observed this van or anyone entering or exiting the van are asked to get in contact.

They have also asked anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the vicinity of the shooting in the days and weeks leading up to it to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have observed a Blue Ford Fiesta (06 D 80706) in the vicinity of Eastham Court, Eastham Road or the general Bettystown area in the days and weeks leading up to the killing.

This car was found burnt out at The Grange, Ballyboughal, Dublin following the fatal shooting.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have encountered this vehicle between Bettystown and Ballyboughal between the hours of 11.40pm on 4 November and 12.20am on 5 November, in particular road users who may have camera footage, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne garda station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.