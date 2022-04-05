Contribute : Support us now
Irish media unites for Ukraine fundraising initiative

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government will allocate €5 million to the fund.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 12:29 PM
Refugees waiting to board trains from Ukraine to Poland last month.
THE JOURNAL AND a number of other Irish media organisations have collaborated to launch a public fundraising campaign for Ukraine.

‘Ireland for Ukraine’ aims to raise money for people impacted by the Russian invasion – including those who have had to flee their homes.

All proceeds donated to the campaign will be received by The Community Foundation for Ireland, a charity with 22 years’ experience in philanthropy and grant-making.

Half of the money collected will go to the Irish Red Cross, Concern, Unicef and Trocaire.

The other half will be put into a fund for grand aid applications available to Irish organisations and local groups helping Ukrainian refugees arriving to Ireland.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government will allocate €5 million to the fund to “help start its focused charity work for the people of Ukraine at home and abroad”. 

“I want to congratulate the national and local media outlets who have worked and cooperated for the first time to enhance the incredible public goodwill and generosity of the Irish public on their determination to aid and assist the people of Ukraine,” Martin said in a statement.

ireland for ukraine The donation website. Source: irelandforukraine.ie

Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland, Denise Charlton, said: “The funds raised through the generosity of viewers, readers and listeners will be used to support those trapped in the war zone and the growing numbers seeking shelter here.”

The campaign features a TV and radio ad voiced by Derry Girls actress Siobhán McSweeney. 

Organisations taking part in the campaign are The Journal, RTÉ, Virgin Media Television, TG4, SKY Ireland, The Currency, DMGM, Radiocentre, the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, and Irish Independent publisher Mediahuis.

Also taking part are The Anglo-Celt, The Meath Chronicle, The Connaught Telegraph, The Westmeath Independent, The Westmeath Examiner, The Connacht Tribune and City Tribune, The Donegal News, The Tuam Herald, The Clare Champion, The Northern Standard, The Southern Star, The Munster Express, The Nenagh Guardian and The Mayo News. 

Donations can be made online at www.irelandforukraine.ie or on the Revolut banking app. 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie