Two men charged over seizure of cocaine worth €8.4 million

TWO MEN HAVE been charged as part of an investigation into the seizure of 120 kilogrammes of cocaine on Thursday.

The two men, aged 54 and 40, are both expected to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at 11am today.

The cocaine – which has an estimated street value of €8.4 million – was seized by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by other national units.

The Kinahan organised crime group is believed to be involved in the smuggling route.

Advertisement

It’s understood that a light aircraft flew the drugs into county Longford. The plane is thought to have originated in France before touching down in Ireland.

It is believed that the large shipment was due to be divided up into smaller packages and distributed to drug dealing gangs in various parts of the country.

The situation emerged after officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles shortly after 6pm on Thursday at two locations in the Lough Owel area of Westmeath.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

Comments are closed for legal reasons