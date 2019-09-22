This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 22 September, 2019
Four men to appear in court today after burglaries in Mayo

A teenage boy was also arrested on Friday.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 9:10 AM
File photo of Castlebar Garda Station
Image: Google Maps
FOUR MEN ARE expected to appear at a special sitting of Castlebar District Court later today, charged following a burglary at a house in the Claremorris area of Co Mayo on Friday.

The four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested along with a 15-year-old boy at a property in the Ballinrobe area on Friday night.

The arrests followed a planned intelligence-led Garda operation across county Mayo as part of Operation Thor, a national Garda operation targeting the prevention and detection of burglary offences.

All five males were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Castlebar and Westport garda stations for questioning following a number of burglaries and related incidents across Mayo on Friday.

Car and van seized 

A high-powered car and a commercial van were seized from the group during the operation, along with items of property understood to be linked to recent burglaries.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for information. They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a black hatchback-style car or any suspicious activity in the south Mayo area on Friday.

People have been asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

“The operation involved local, regional and national Garda resources working collaboratively to disrupt this criminal activity and bring offenders before the courts,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

