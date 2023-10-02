Three men due to appear in court tomorrow over cargo ship cocaine seizure

THREE MEN ARRESTED in connection with an investigation into €160 million euro of cocaine seized on a bulk cargo ship off the coast of Ireland are to appear in court tomorrow morning.

The men are expected to appear at Mallow District Court in Co Cork at 10.30am.

Three other men have already appeared at Wexford District Court this week in relation to the seizure.

Another man remains in custody, gardai confirmed today, while another man has been released without charge.

A total of 2,253kg of cocaine was found on the MV Matthew cargo ship after members of the Irish Army Ranger Wing captured the vessel off the Co Cork coast by abseiling from a helicopter last week.

An Garda Síochána said the seizure was the largest in the history of the state.

Gardaí believe the cocaine, seized after the dramatic military operation at sea, was destined for distribution beyond Ireland, potentially into the UK and continental Europe.

A fishing trawler that grounded off the coast of Co Wexford late on Sunday was also being monitored as part of the operation, amid suspicions it was en route to rendezvous with the cargo ship.