Met Éireann's weather radar at Shannon Airport is being replaced with upgraded system

THE WEATHER RADAR at Shannon Airport is being replaced with a new system with upgraded technologies and capabilities, Met Éireann has said.

Met Éireann operates and maintains the national weather radar network, which is currently comprised of two weather radars, located at Shannon Airport and Dublin Airport.

This weather radar network provides a stream of information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year through the Met Éireann website and app.

It’s also used to provide information on the location and intensity of rain across Ireland.

Met Éireann has said the new weather radar system in Shannon will “provide enhanced percipitation measurment capabilities”.

There has been some issued with the Shannon radar in recent years, with power failures, overheating and positioning problems causing the country’s “most important” weather radar to go offline for several weeks at a time during 2019.

Replacement work is starting this month and is expected to be completed in autumn.

During this period, there will be a modified radar service in the south and west of the country, with a temporary weather radar system operating from Co Cork.

Met Éireann said its forecasting services will continue as normal throughout the replacement.

“As part of our continual improvement, Met Éireann looks forward to delivering this state-of-the-art weather radar that will serve the south-west and national public for many years to come with high quality percipitation observations,” Sarah Gallagher, head of the Observations Division in Met Éireann, said.

“Ireland’s weather radar data is fundamental to the provision of accurate forecasts and weather warnings, supporting emergency management and the protection of life and property,” she said.