Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 9 March 2022
'Unsettled' conditions to continue as wind and rain weather warnings in place today

Temperatures will drop to as low as -3 to 1 degrees tonight.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 7:26 AM
24 minutes ago 2,076 Views 1 Comment
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

IT’S GOING TO be another dull, wet and windy day ahead with weather warnings in place in many counties. 

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for Donegal and all of Munster and Connacht. This will remain in place until 10am today. 

Very strong and gusty south to southeast winds are forecast in these areas. 

Another Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 7pm today. 

Met Éireann has warned there will be heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet and snow in places for a time, with localised flooding and poor driving conditions. 

Looking at the general forecast, it will be wet and windy this morning with heavy rain spreading eastwards across the country. The rain will be heaviest over the southern half of the country. 

Drier and brighter weather will follow from the west as winds ease throughout this morning and this afternoon. However, rain will persist in the east until the evening. 

Tonight is forecast to be largely dry and clear as any remaining rain and sleet in the east clears into the Irish Sea. However, occasional drizzle patches are expected to linger near eastern coasts through the night. 

Temperatures will drop to as low as -3 to 1 degrees tonight with a widespread frost and some icy stretches developing overnight. 

Met Éireann has said any frost, ice and fog will clear tomorrow morning to leave a largely dry and bright day with sunny spells. However, cloud will build over Munster, Connacht and west Ulster in the afternoon and evening. 

The forecaster has said it will be generally unsettled with heavy or thundery showers on Friday before a spell of wet and windy weather develops over the weekend. 

