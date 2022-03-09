'Unsettled' conditions to continue as wind and rain weather warnings in place today

IT’S GOING TO be another dull, wet and windy day ahead with weather warnings in place in many counties.

A Status Yellow wind warning is currently in place for Donegal and all of Munster and Connacht. This will remain in place until 10am today.

Very strong and gusty south to southeast winds are forecast in these areas.

Advertisement

Another Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 7pm today.

Met Éireann has warned there will be heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet and snow in places for a time, with localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

More wet & windy weather today with #wind and #rain warnings in place.



It'll stay windy today with spells of heavy rain, falling as #sleet or #snow in places.



Local flooding and poor driving conditions expected.



ℹ️⚠️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/PqVuv9OK29 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2022

Looking at the general forecast, it will be wet and windy this morning with heavy rain spreading eastwards across the country. The rain will be heaviest over the southern half of the country.

Drier and brighter weather will follow from the west as winds ease throughout this morning and this afternoon. However, rain will persist in the east until the evening.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Tonight is forecast to be largely dry and clear as any remaining rain and sleet in the east clears into the Irish Sea. However, occasional drizzle patches are expected to linger near eastern coasts through the night.

Temperatures will drop to as low as -3 to 1 degrees tonight with a widespread frost and some icy stretches developing overnight.

Met Éireann has said any frost, ice and fog will clear tomorrow morning to leave a largely dry and bright day with sunny spells. However, cloud will build over Munster, Connacht and west Ulster in the afternoon and evening.

The forecaster has said it will be generally unsettled with heavy or thundery showers on Friday before a spell of wet and windy weather develops over the weekend.