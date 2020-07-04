This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 4 July, 2020
Don't expect to get to the beach this weekend - there's going to be a lot of rain and wind

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 8:02 AM
13 minutes ago 1,179 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5141305
AS THE COUNTRY enjoyed the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Phase Three this week, the weather failed to match the mood – largely remaining wet, cold and miserable. Unfortunately, we can expect more the same this weekend. 

According to Met Éireann, today will be mostly cloudy and misty, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in most places. 

Some of the nicest weather will be in the south and the east, but by the evening south to southwest winds will pick up and “persistent” rain will develop in the west and the north. 

Still, it’ll be warm – with maximum temperatures between 16 and 20 degrees. 

Unfortunately, there’s no nice weather coming. Tonight will become very windy. Yesterday evening, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Connacht, Donegal and Clare, valid from 10pm tonight until 8am on Sunday. 

Gusts of 90-110 kilometres per hour are expected. 

A Yellow Wind warning is also in place for Antrim and Derry from midnight. 

Sunday will be, according to Met Éireann, an “unseasonably windy day”. The country can expect sunny spells and blustery showers, which will be heaviest in the west and the north. 

Thundery downpours are also possible, adding some variety to the generally non-summery weather. 

To top it all off, it’ll be colder than recent days – highest temperatures will be between 13 to 18 degrees.

As for the rest of the week? Well, it doesn’t like we’ll be heading to the beach anytime soon – with ‘changeable’ weather expected. 

