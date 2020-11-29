#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Advertisement

Mysterious metal monolith discovered in US desert disappears

The object of unknown origin appeared in Utah earlier this month.

By AFP Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 9:45 AM
13 minutes ago 3,818 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5282524
A photo of the metal monolith in the Utah desert
Image: AP/PA Images
A photo of the metal monolith in the Utah desert
A photo of the metal monolith in the Utah desert
Image: AP/PA Images

A MYSTERIOUS METAL monolith found in the remote desert of the western United States has apparently disappeared, officials said.

The Bureau of Land Management in Utah said Saturday it had received “credible reports” that the object had been removed “by an unknown party” on Friday evening.

The bureau “did not remove the structure which is considered private property”, it said in a statement.

“We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office.”

The shiny, triangular pillar which protruded over 3 metres from the red rocks of southern Utah, was spotted on 18 November by local officials counting bighorn sheep from the air.

After landing their helicopter to investigate, Utah Department of Public Safety crew members found “a metal monolith installed in the ground” but “no obvious indication of who might have put the monolith there”.

The discovery sparked a national guessing game about how the monolith appeared. 

News of the discovery quickly went viral, with many noting the object’s similarity with the alien monoliths that trigger huge leaps in human progress in Stanley Kubrick’s film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Others remarked on its discovery during a turbulent year that has seen the world gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, and optimistically speculated it could have a different function entirely.

“This is the ‘reset’ button for 2020. Can someone please press it quickly?” joked one Instagram user.

“Somebody took the time to use some type of concrete-cutting tool or something to really dig down, almost in the exact shape of the object, and embed it really well,” Nick Street, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety told the New York Times.

“It’s odd,” he added. “There are roads close by, but to haul the materials to cut into the rock, and haul the metal, which is taller than 12 feet in sections – to do all that in that remote spot is definitely interesting.”

Some observers pointed out the object’s resemblance to the avant-garde work of John McCracken, a US artist who lived for a time in nearby New Mexico, and died in 2011.

His son, Patrick McCracken, told the Times recently that his father had told him in 2002 that he would “like to leave his artwork in remote places to be discovered later”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Although officials had refused to disclose the object’s location out of fear that hordes of curious sightseers would flock to the remote wilderness, some explorers had been able to track it down.

Instagram user David Surber said he trekked to the monolith using coordinates posted on Reddit.

“Apparently the monolith is gone,” he posted later.

“Nature returned back to her natural state I suppose. Something positive for people to rally behind in 2020.”

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie