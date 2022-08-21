Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 21 August 2022
Collins suffered a 'senseless' death in an 'unnecessary' war, Varadkar to tell commemoration

Michael Collins was killed in an ambush 100 years ago tomorrow,

By Emer Moreau Sunday 21 Aug 2022, 6:00 AM
42 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5845156
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

MICHAEL COLLINS VIEWED freedom differently to his contemporaries, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will say today, at a commemoration ceremony to mark the centenary of Collins’s death in an ambush at Béal na Bláth.

Collins led the pro-Treaty side in the Irish Civil War, which Varadkar will call an “an unnecessary war in which brother turned on brother.”

He will describe Collins’s killing as “senseless”, adding that he “gave his life for the principles of self-determination, democracy, the rule of law, respect for others and personal and political freedom.

“These are the foundation stones of our State,” the Tánaiste will say.

“Civil wars, by their nature, leave a bitterness which it can take a very long time to heal, whether in Ireland, Spain, the United States or Greece … Undoubtedly the Irish Civil War was such a conflict and left a painful legacy which stunted our development in the years that followed.

He was both an idealist and a realist. As he predicted, the Treaty gave us freedom and the freedom to achieve more freedom in the future.

“Others fought on for decades, only to accept Collins’ approach almost a hundred years later.

“Unlike others, whose defining idea was the achievement of the Republic, who found themselves unable to compromise to bring it into existence, Collins viewed freedom in a different way.

“He saw it as something that was more than simply a description. To have real meaning, it had to be felt and experienced and lived.

Making a difference

