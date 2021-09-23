#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 23 September 2021
Senator urges Government to acquire Michael Collins artifacts before they are auctioned

The items are to go up for auction next week.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 2:42 PM
Image: NMI
Image: NMI

A FINE GAEL Senator has urged the Government to acquire items belonging to Michael Collins which are due to be sold at auction next week. 

Tim Lombard has urged Culture Minister Catherine Martin to buy the artifacts due to what he described as their “historical significance”. 

Items up for auction in Belfast include a walking stick belonging to Collins and documents linked to the political leader.

Lombard said: “Items related to General Michael Collins, namely a walking stick owned by him and police files tracking his activities during the War of Independence, are to go under the hammer next week at Bloomfield Auctions in Belfast.

“I have written to Minister Martin to suggest that the State should consider the purchase of these items.

“There would be no better place for them to be housed than in Michael Collins House, a museum in Clonakilty dedicated to the Irish patriot, where they could be displayed fittingly in the county where he was born and tragically killed at the age of 31.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins. Lombard added that there is a renewed interest in the “man and the unique and powerful story of his life”.

“I believe there is huge benefit in having these items in public ownership given they are an integral part of our history and should be available for all to see. Michael Collins is such an important historical figure and a legend in so many ways, particularly in Cork, and we must do everything we can to maintain his legacy and reputation,” he added.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

