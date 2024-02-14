Man and woman arrested in relation to murder of Michael Foley in Macroom, Co Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people as part of their ongoing investigation into the murder of Michael Foley in Macroom, Co Cork.

Michael Foley (61) was found dead last week in his home at Annville, Barrett’s Place, Macroom.

Gardaí said that earlier today, “a male and a female, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in Cork City”.

Advertisement

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in County Cork.

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) and a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased.

Michael Foley was originally from the Clonakilty area but had been living in Macroom for a number of years. He is a separated father of four.

The victim’s brother Timmy was murdered in 2018. He was stabbed to death by his wife Rita O’Driscoll who has been jailed for that incident.

Any person with information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.