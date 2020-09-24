#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Thursday 24 September 2020
Gardaí issue fatal crash appeal on behalf of the PSNI

Michael Kirk died in a crash in August.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 4:04 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
THE PSNI HAS appealed for information following the death of 40-year-old Michael Kirk in August of this year.

Kirk died in a road traffic collision in the Blaney Road area of Crossmaglen in the early hours of Sunday 23 August.

Police said they are keen to speak to anyone who may have been walking or driving in and around the Crossmaglen area or on the Blaney Road, especially between the hours of 3.30 and 4.30am, to make contact. Motorists have also been urged to check their dashcam or any mobile phone recordings.

Inspector Darren Hardy said: “We are keen for anyone with information, or who can recall seeing Michael to contact us so we can piece together his movements prior to the collision.

“The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Garreth MacNamee
