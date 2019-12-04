O'Leary tells High Court he was 'taken aback' by Chief Operations Officer's flight to Easyjet

RYANAIR BOSS MICHAEL Michael O’Leary has told the High Court that he was “taken aback” when the airline’s COO Peter Bellew informed him that he was joining Easyjet.

O’Leary said last July Bellew informed him that he was resigning from his role as Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer, citing lack of sleep and stress, and “would probably go travelling”.

Several days later O’Leary said Bellew informed him that he was joining Easyjet as its COO as soon as he had served out a six month notice period.

O’Leary, who accepted that he had criticised Bellew’s overall performance in an annual review in March 2019, denied in his evidence that he wanted to get rid of Bellew.

He said if he had “wanted to get rid of Mr Bellew”, who he brought back to Ryanair in late 2017, he would have been gone.

In addition to a good salary and bonus Bellew, he said, would not have been paid €1.1 million arising out of a share option scheme in June 2019, some three months after the review was conducted if O’Leary wanted him out of Ryanair.

He said Bellew, who worked for the airline between 2006 and 2015, was rehired to deal with certain operational difficulties and with a view to deal with pilot issues.

He compared that recruitment as being akin to signing Manchester City star forward Sergio Aguero but added that he did not expect to have to tell his “goalscorer” what part of the goal to score in.

While there were some successes he said there were areas where Bellew had performed poorly, which O’Leary said he tried to have addressed so there would be improvements.

O’Leary was giving evidence on the second day of Ryanair’s proceedings against Bellew arising out of his decision earlier this year to leave the company at the end of this month and join Easyjet as its chief operating officer.

Peter Bellew speaking at a Ryanair press conference. Source: DPA/PA Images

Ryanair claims that Bellew cannot join Easyjet because of a clause in his contract of employment that prevents him from joining a rival for a period of 12 months post his departure from Ryanair.

Ryanair claims the non-compete clause was standard in its senior manager’s contracts of employment, who the court heard are known as “Zs”, and that Bellew was aware of this fact.

In its action, Ryanair seeks an order requiring Bellew to specifically perform his contract of employment with Ryanair, which includes the non-compete clause.

It also seeks an injunction preventing Bellew of Glenconnor House Killarney, Co Kerry from acting contrary to the post-termination restrictions allegedly contained his contract of employment.

Ryanair’s claims are denied by Bellew. In his defence, Bellew denies any breach of contract and says the purported clause is unenforceable.

He says that the non-compete clause was included on the basis he would be included in a share option scheme offered to him by Ryanair in 2018. He claims that he was not included in that scheme which renders the non compete clause null and void.

He also says that he will adhere to, and honour, his obligations of confidentiality towards Ryanair after he departs the airline.

The hearing before Justice Senan Allen continues.