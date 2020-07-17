This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach Micheál Martin 'doesn't see' a border poll being a possibility during his government

Martin said however he would work towards getting North-South infrastructure projects “over the line”.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 Jul 2020, 7:53 AM
26 minutes ago 1,094 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152712
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking in Stormont yesterday.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking in Stormont yesterday.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking in Stormont yesterday.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN says that he doesn’t see a border poll being a possibility within the lifetime the current government.

Martin said that such a poll “doesn’t move things forward” and that he favours working on “what a shared Ireland would like”.

The Taoiseach made the comments during his first visit to Northern Ireland since taking office. 

Asked about Sinn Féin’s calls for a referendum on a united Ireland, Martin said he doesn’t see it being a possibility in the next few years. 

“I don’t see it as a possibility during the lifetime of this government,” he told RTÉ News.

But what I would like to see is significant work underway in terms of what a shared Island would look like. Rhetoric is easy, statements are easy, we can all speak to our base. But there’s a hell of a lot of work. And a lot of practical stuff can get done. 

Asked if he’d like to see a united in his lifetime, Martin said he “grew up in a tradition” and he “understands the motivation” behind it. 

I think we we evolve our thinking, one of the the last conversations I had with Seamus Mallon  before he passed away, when he was launching his book, he said, people have been living in this location for 400 years. It’s about time we learned how to share the location with them. And I think he’s thinking has influenced me.

“I’m simply saying that the rhetoric is easy, the hard bit really is the substance of the relationship and how you grow that relationship,” the Taoiseach added.

North-south 

During his visit to Belfast, Martin met the leaders of the devolved Stormont administration, Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill, and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Speaking key north-south infrastructure projects, Martin said he would work towards getting the “over the line”

January’s ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal to restore Stormont power-sharing pledged to “turbo-charge” connections between Dublin and Belfast.

As part of it, Dublin also promised to jointly funding cross-border investment on bridges, roads and canals.

Martin said: “I will be an engaging, understanding Taoiseach, trying to keep people together and trying to move forward on the economic front in particular and also in terms of getting projects over the line that we have been talking about for some time.”

Irish government promises as part of January’s power-sharing deal included supporting:

  • Dualling the A5 road from the border linking Co Tyrone to Derry and Donegal in the Republic and supporting an Ulster Canal connection from Clones in the Republic to Upper Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.
  • Funding worth €83 million up to 2022 for the A5.
  • Considering the feasibility of a high-speed rail connection between Belfast, Dublin and Cork, creating a “spine of connectivity” on the island.
  • Jointly progressing options for the development of the Narrow Water bridge project at a North South Ministerial Council of ministers from Northern Ireland and the Republic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Council will meet at Dublin Castle at the end of this month for the first time in three and a half years.

Ministers on both sides of the border have also pledged to work closely together to suppress spread of the coronavirus.

Ireland is due to announce more details about restrictions on travel next week and has seen a slight upturn in the reproductive rate of the virus.

Martin said the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which enshrined the devolved institutions at Stormont and cross-border bodies was his “touchstone”.

He promised to take a pragmatic approach based on nurturing key relationships underpinning peace and reconciliation on the island.

He said he understood the need to build relations and had met with loyalists and unionists in the past.

- With reporting by Press Association

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie