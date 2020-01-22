What's your big election question for Micheál Martin? It's YOUR chance to ask

WITH THE ELECTION campaign in full swing, the issues of housing, health and the pension age are under the spotlight.

But we want to know what matters to you?

Are you concerned about childcare costs and want to know what is going to be done about it? Perhaps climate change is a worry for you and are looking for details about what the possible next government plans to about it? Or maybe there’s an issue in your constituency that you feel should be highlighted with a party leader.

As we approach election day 8 February, we want to make sure your voice is heard by all the party leaders.

The Candidate podcast plans to bring TheJournal.ie readers closer to the party leaders, offering you a chance to find out more about what they stand for before we go to the polls in just over two weeks time.

For our first The Candidate podcast, our Political Correspondent Christina Finn will talk to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin tomorrow.

This is a podcast with a twist.

We want you to send your questions into us, but we are anxious that your actual voice gets heard, so if your question is selected, we’ll ask you to send us on a WhatsApp recording of yourself asking the question.

So, get your questions into us for tomorrow’s sit down with the Fianna Fáil leader.

Send an email to christinafinn@thejournal.ie with your details and the question you’d like to ask Micheál Martin.