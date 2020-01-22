This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What's your big election question for Micheál Martin? It's YOUR chance to ask

We want to put your questions to all the party leaders before 8 February.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,615 Views 66 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4975387

image-18-5-630x110

WITH THE ELECTION campaign in full swing, the issues of housing, health and the pension age are under the spotlight. 

But we want to know what matters to you? 

Are you concerned about childcare costs and want to know what is going to be done about it? Perhaps climate change is a worry for you and are looking for details about what the possible next government plans to about it? Or maybe there’s an issue in your constituency that you feel should be highlighted with a party leader. 

As we approach election day 8 February, we want to make sure your voice is heard by all the party leaders. 

The Candidate podcast plans to bring TheJournal.ie readers closer to the party leaders, offering you a chance to find out more about what they stand for before we go to the polls in just over two weeks time. 

For our first The Candidate podcast, our Political Correspondent Christina Finn will talk to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin tomorrow. 

This is a podcast with a twist.

We want you to send your questions into us, but we are anxious that your actual voice gets heard, so if your question is selected, we’ll ask you to send us on a WhatsApp recording of yourself asking the question. 

So, get your questions into us for tomorrow’s sit down with the Fianna Fáil leader. 

Send an email to christinafinn@thejournal.ie with your details and the question you’d like to ask Micheál Martin.

Email us

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (66)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie