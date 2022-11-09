The Winners: Selected midterm results so far

THERE ARE OVER 500 Senate, House and Governor races in the US midterms, so we won’t be collating them all but here are some of the high profile winners so far.

Again, not an exhaustive list but we’ll be updating it as the day goes on.

Winners

JD Vance (Republican, Senate, Ohio)

New Senator JD Vance Source: Jay LaPrete

Republican JD Vance, the best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy author backed by former president Donald Trump, won a contentious race for Ohio’s Senate seat.

Kathy Hochul (Democrat, Governor, New York)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during an election night party. Source: Mary Altaffer/PA Images

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent and the first woman to serve in the post, fended off a stiff challenge from Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to win election.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Republican, Governor, Arkansas)

Source: Will Newton/PA

Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been elected as Governor of Arkansas, a position formerly held by Bill Clinton and her own father Mike Huckabee.

John Fetterman (Democrat, Senate, Pennsylvania)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Source: Gene J. Puskar/PA Images

Democrat John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania giving the Democrats a huge boost in their hopes of keeping the Senate in their column.

Ron DeSantis (Republican, Governor, Florida)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Source: Stephen M. Dowell

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has been handsomely re-elected in the Sunshine State.

Perhaps sensing a potential rival, Donald Trump has taken to insulting DeSantis.

Maura Healey (Democrat, Governor, Massachusetts)

Source: Twitter/Maura Healey

Maura Healey was elected as as America’s first openly lesbian governor. She’s also the first female governor of Massachusetts.

She told cheering supporters at her election night party in Boston that she was “proud” of her historic victory.

“To every little girl and every LGBTQ person out there, you can be anything you want to be,” Healey said.