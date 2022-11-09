The Winners: Selected midterm results so far

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THERE ARE OVER 500 Senate, House and Governor races in the US midterms, so we won’t be collating them all but here are some of the high profile winners so far.
Again, not an exhaustive list but we’ll be updating it as the day goes on.
JD Vance (Republican, Senate, Ohio)
Republican JD Vance, the best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy author backed by former president Donald Trump, won a contentious race for Ohio’s Senate seat.
Kathy Hochul (Democrat, Governor, New York)
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent and the first woman to serve in the post, fended off a stiff challenge from Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to win election.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Republican, Governor, Arkansas)
Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been elected as Governor of Arkansas, a position formerly held by Bill Clinton and her own father Mike Huckabee.
John Fetterman (Democrat, Senate, Pennsylvania)
Democrat John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania giving the Democrats a huge boost in their hopes of keeping the Senate in their column.
Ron DeSantis (Republican, Governor, Florida)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has been handsomely re-elected in the Sunshine State.
Perhaps sensing a potential rival, Donald Trump has taken to insulting DeSantis.
Maura Healey (Democrat, Governor, Massachusetts)
Maura Healey was elected as as America’s first openly lesbian governor. She’s also the first female governor of Massachusetts.
She told cheering supporters at her election night party in Boston that she was “proud” of her historic victory.
“To every little girl and every LGBTQ person out there, you can be anything you want to be,” Healey said.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS