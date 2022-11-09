Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 9 November 2022
Advertisement

The Winners: Selected midterm results so far

The counting continues.

1 hour ago 4,049 Views 0 Comments

THERE ARE OVER 500 Senate, House and Governor races in the US midterms, so we won’t be collating them all but here are some of the high profile winners so far. 

Again, not an exhaustive list but we’ll be updating it as the day goes on. 

Winners

JD Vance (Republican, Senate, Ohio)

election-2022-ohio-senate New Senator JD Vance Source: Jay LaPrete

Republican JD Vance, the best-selling memoir Hillbilly Elegy author backed by former president Donald Trump, won a contentious race for Ohio’s Senate seat. 

Kathy Hochul (Democrat, Governor, New York)

election-2022-new-york-governor New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during an election night party. Source: Mary Altaffer/PA Images

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Democratic incumbent and the first woman to serve in the post, fended off a stiff challenge from Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to win election. 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Republican, Governor, Arkansas)

election-2022-arkansas-governor Source: Will Newton/PA

Trump’s former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been elected as Governor of Arkansas, a position formerly held by Bill Clinton and her own father Mike Huckabee.  

John Fetterman (Democrat, Senate, Pennsylvania)

election-2022-pennsylvania-senate Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Source: Gene J. Puskar/PA Images

Democrat John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania giving the Democrats a huge boost in their hopes of keeping the Senate in their column.

Ron DeSantis (Republican, Governor, Florida)

Related Reads

09.11.22 LIVE: Democrats hold back GOP 'Red Wave' but control of Congress remains unclear
09.11.22 Ron DeSantis wins big in Florida as Donald Trump takes aim against him in pre-2024 threat

election-2022-florida Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Source: Stephen M. Dowell

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has been handsomely re-elected in the Sunshine State.  

Perhaps sensing a potential rival, Donald Trump has taken to insulting DeSantis.  

Maura Healey (Democrat, Governor, Massachusetts)

PastedImage-16710 Source: Twitter/Maura Healey

Maura Healey was elected as as America’s first openly lesbian governor. She’s also the first female governor of Massachusetts. 

She told cheering supporters at her election night party in Boston that she was “proud” of her historic victory.

“To every little girl and every LGBTQ person out there, you can be anything you want to be,” Healey said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie