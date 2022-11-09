Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 9 November 2022
Ron DeSantis wins big in Florida as Donald Trump takes aim against him in pre-2024 threat

DeSantis has been easily re-elected as Governor of Florida.

1 hour ago 1,355 Views 2 Comments
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Image: Stephen M. Dowell

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DeSantis, who has been tipped as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has been handsomely re-elected in the Sunshine State. 

DeSantis returns to Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee after seeing off the Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, according to projections from the major US TV networks. 

In an impressive night for Republicans in Florida, Marco Rubio is also projected to be re-elected as a Senator for the state. 

While DeSantis’ win was widely expected, returns suggested the margin was greater than had been anticipated.

Some estimates even suggested that DeSantis could win the vote in Miami-Dade County, which Hillary Clinton won by 30 points in the 2016 presidential election. 

PastedImage-2755

DeSantis has built his profile around culture war issues and in many ways has been seen as Trump’s heir apparent. 

DeSantis has spent months criticising gender transition treatments for adolescents.

During a televised debate last month, DeSantis claimed that “a lot of the dysphoria resolves itself by the time they become adults” and compared gender treatments to “chemically castrating” teenagers.

DeSantis also signed a 15-week abortion ban into law earlier this year, joining a nationwide push by conservatives to restrict reproductive rights.

In another appeal to hardline conservative politics, he sent dozens of undocumented migrants to wealthy Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts — a move that sparked a class action lawsuit against him in the Democratic-led state.

While DeSantis has not declared his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, he is clearly keeping his options open, refusing to commit to serving out his full second term as governor.

Trump has criticised DeSantis during recent appearances, labelling him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” during a weekend campaign stop. 

Before the results came in Trump upped the ante against DeSantis further, suggesting that he would release information about the governor him should be choose to run. 

“I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it,” Trump told reporters, adding

“If he did run, I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.”

- With reporting by © – AFP 2022

About the author
Rónán Duffy
