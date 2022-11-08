HERE WE GO, two years on from Joe Biden’s election as President of the United States and its midterms election night.

Millions of Americans voted today in elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress. The results will influence not only what Biden can achieve in the second half of his term but will also go a long to to determining how the race for the White House pans out in 2024.

Midterm elections are almost always more difficult for the party in power and true to form the polling looks like the Republicans are set to turn the tide on the Democrats

Well have the results and reaction here as it happesn, the first results are likely to come in at about 1am, but there’s plenty to talk about before that too.