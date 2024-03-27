McEntee to seek approval for Ireland to sign up to EU migration pact

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee is to seek government approval later today for Ireland to opt into an EU-wide pact on migration.

The EU Asylum and Migration pact allows some member states the option of paying a monetary contribution to the bloc rather than accepting migrants.

It’s understood that McEntee will outline how she expects the reform to immigration law will lead to more effective processing of applications, which require shorter timeframes for applications for people seeking to stay here.

The measure is one of two significant proposals on the issue coming before Cabinet later today, as Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman will seek the green light to embark on a long-term strategy to use empty office space as accommodation for asylum applicants.

The pact will oblige states to conduct enhanced screening and security checks on those arriving at borders and will also provide more effective ways for countries to cut down hugely on ‘secondary movement’, that is, where people from the country in which they first arrived to Ireland.

There would also be plans for dedicated accommodation for those who are being processed in the border procedure or who are due to be returned to another country.

By opting in, McEntee would be committing Ireland to introducing a programme of legislation which will replace the International Protection Act of 2015 within the next two years.

The move by McEntee is facing opposition from Mattie McGrath, leader of the Rural Independent Group in the Dáil, who said he would vehemently opposed the government’s potential endorsement of the EU Migration and Asylum Pact.

He urged Cabinet ministers to block attempts to “bind Ireland to its provisions”, and called for a national debate before making the commitment.

The Tipperary TD also warned that it would expose taxpayers to “very hefty fines” if it opts not to receive migrant people.

“We cannot trust a government that concealed information and manipulated the public during previous referendums to be honest about their intentions,” he said.