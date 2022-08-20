Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 20 August 2022
Advertisement

Pence: I did not take classified material with me when I left office

It comes after FBI agents seized top secret information from former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 8:29 AM
52 minutes ago 6,591 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5845039
Mike Pence speaks to reporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair yesterday
Image: Charlie Neibergall/PA
Mike Pence speaks to reporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair yesterday
Mike Pence speaks to reporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair yesterday
Image: Charlie Neibergall/PA

FORMER US VICE president Mike Pence has said he did not take any classified information with him when he left office.

The disclosure would typically be unremarkable but is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws.

Mr Trump has claimed the documents seized by agents were “all declassified”.

Asked directly if he had retained any classified information upon leaving office, Mr Pence said: “No, not to my knowledge.”

Despite the inclusion of material marked “top secret” in the government’s list of items recovered from Mar-a-Lago, Mr Pence said: “I honestly don’t want to prejudge it before we know all the facts.”

Mr Pence also raised the possibility, as he has previously, that the investigation was politically motivated and called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to disclose more details on what led authorities to conduct the search.

“The concern that millions of Americans felt is only going to be resolved with daylight,” Mr Pence said. “I know that’s not customary in an investigation. But this is unprecedented action by the Justice Department, and I think it merits an unprecedented transparency.”

Mr Pence was in Iowa on Friday as part of a two day-trip to the state, which hosts the lead-off Republican presidential caucuses.

The former vice-president also made stops in other early voting states as he takes steps towards mounting a 2024 White House campaign.

He said he will make a decision early next year about whether to run for the White House, a move that his aides have said will be independent of what Mr Trump decides to do.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie